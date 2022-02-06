Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Absolute Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.09 million, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

