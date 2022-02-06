Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $27.66 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 276.63, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 479,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.