Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.76 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

