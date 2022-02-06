Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $1,011,811.32 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.95.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $8,394,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,914,000 after buying an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
