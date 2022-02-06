Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $1,011,811.32 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $8,394,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,914,000 after buying an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

