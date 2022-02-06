Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $31.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACET. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACET traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 148,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.