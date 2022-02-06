Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ADNT traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 1,909,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

