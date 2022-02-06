Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several analysts have commented on AMIGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

