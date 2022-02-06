Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.
Several analysts have commented on AMIGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of AMIGY opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.