Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Down 0.6%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 46,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 37,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

