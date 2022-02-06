Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

