Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

