Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Calix by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calix by 5,693.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calix by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Calix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

