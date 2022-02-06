Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,525 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.86% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $25.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

