Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 398 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of THC stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.