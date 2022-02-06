Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 21.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

