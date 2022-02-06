Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of FMS opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.