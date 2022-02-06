Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

