Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,289 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

