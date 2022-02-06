AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACM opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

