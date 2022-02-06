AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AER. TheStreet raised AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

