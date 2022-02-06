Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $30.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $31.70 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $111.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.20 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 630,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,735. The stock has a market cap of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

