Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,929 shares of company stock worth $221,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
