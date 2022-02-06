Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,929 shares of company stock worth $221,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

