Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 6.1%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.15. 17,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 461,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Afya alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.