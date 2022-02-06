Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 6.1%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.15. 17,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 461,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
