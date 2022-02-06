AG.L (LON:AG) PT Raised to GBX 517 at Barclays

AG.L (LON:AG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 517 ($6.95) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AG.L has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

