Airtel Africa’s (AAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

AAF stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.61. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.14 ($2.19).

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.