Airtel Africa’s (AAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on the stock.
AAF stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.61. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.14 ($2.19).
About Airtel Africa
