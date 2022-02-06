AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $316.00

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 321.20 ($4.32), with a volume of 1325270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.20 ($4.37).
AJB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.98) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 415 ($5.58).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.76.
In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,336,828.15). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,229.63). Insiders bought 263,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,463,118 in the last quarter.
AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
Further Reading
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.