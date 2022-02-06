AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $316.00

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 321.20 ($4.32), with a volume of 1325270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.20 ($4.37).

AJB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.98) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 415 ($5.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,336,828.15). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,229.63). Insiders bought 263,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,463,118 in the last quarter.

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

