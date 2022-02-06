Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of DETNF opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

