Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $102,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $6.63 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

