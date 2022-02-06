Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 60657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.