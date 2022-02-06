Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 60657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
