Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.09. 89,242,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,643,334. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.