Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

