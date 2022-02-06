Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

