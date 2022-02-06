Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Align Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,875,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $489.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.