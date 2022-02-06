Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
Upstart stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 123.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
