Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.08% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.54 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $115,057 and sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

