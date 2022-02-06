Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,342 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alector were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $7,179,500. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ALEC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

