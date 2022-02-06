Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

