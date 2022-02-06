Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,914 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.