Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,080 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.30 and a one year high of $110.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

