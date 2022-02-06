Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 72,915 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

