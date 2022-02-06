Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Century Communities stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

