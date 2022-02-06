Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

