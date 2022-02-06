Alpaca Finance Price Up 8.3% This Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $55.21 million and $10.63 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

