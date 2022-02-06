Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,510.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,818.96.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

