Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.72. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.82 million and a PE ratio of -127.84. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

