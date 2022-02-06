Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,900.00 at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

