Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,360.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.