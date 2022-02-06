American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,991. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

EXTR stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

