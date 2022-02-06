American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,698 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.