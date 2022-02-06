American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,360 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

TOL stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.