American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,807 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

